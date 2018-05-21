LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas say a mortally wounded man crashed an SUV into buildings, vehicles and a light pole after being shot in a parking lot in an industrial area west of the Las Vegas Strip.
Lt. Ray Spencer tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the man who was found behind the wheel had been shot multiple times before police were called to the crash about 12:30 a.m. Monday on Rogers Street.
The man was pronounced dead at University Medical Center.
He wasn’t immediately identified, pending notification of his family by the coroner.
Spencer says the man was shot in a warehouse parking lot on nearby Bond Street.
Investigators didn’t immediately identify suspect or a motive for the shooting.