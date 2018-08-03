COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Police in Colorado Springs say an officer who was wounded in a shootout remains in critical condition.
Police said Friday that Officer Cem Duzel had movement on both sides of his body overnight and has family and friends were by his side in the hospital.
He was shot while responding to a call about shots fired early Thursday east of downtown.
Investigators say 31-year-old Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi pulled a handgun and began shooting at officers.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Oregon wildfire 'holding steady;' threatens structures VIEW
- Dead fish, red tide, plague Florida tourists, beaches
- Lassie got help for her owner; how would your dog do?
- The shocking reason that this man's legs and hands were amputated: a dog's saliva
The Gazette reports Al Khammasi has spent time in jail for driving while intoxicated, trespassing and misdemeanor assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court Friday. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer yet.