ONTARIO, Ore. (AP) — Would-be recreational marijuana retailers are lining up outside Ontario’s planning offices so they can nab retail licenses should voters repeal a ban on pot sales within city limits.
The City Council recently voted to impose a 1,000-foot buffer on adult use marijuana stores, which means there will only be space for about 15 stores if the local measure to repeal the ban passes Tuesday.
The Argus Observer reports that city planners are unsure of how to deal with the line.
If the measure passes, people might remain in line until Jan. 2 — the first day the city would issue licenses.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Startling new research finds large buildup of heat in the oceans, suggesting a faster rate of global warming
- Bare buns: Half-naked woman falls through restaurant ceiling
- Mueller asks FBI to investigate claims women were offered money to say he behaved inappropriately
- A mobster of many enemies, Whitey Bulger may have been killed in a hit
- Doomed Lion Air Boeing 737 had airspeed failure on prior flight
Measure 23-61 would allow the sale of recreational marijuana with a 3 percent sales tax.
Ontario is near the Idaho border and about an hour from Boise.
___
Information from: Argus Observer, http://www.argusobserver.com