ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota has filed an excessive force lawsuit in the 2016 beating of a Worthington motorist that was caught on video.
Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Promvongsa was pulled from his car, punched and kneed by Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force Officer Joe Joswiak during a traffic stop.
The lawsuit names the Worthington Police Department, the task force and individual officers as defendants.
Criminal charges against Promvongsa say he took aggressive action toward officers’ cars, including swerving at them and tailgating one. He pleaded guilty to two counts of fifth-degree assault.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Critic’s choice: The 10 best new Seattle-area restaurants reviewed during the past year | Taste VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
Promvongsa says he thought he was going to die when Joswiak approached his car with a gun drawn and he wants to hold the officers accountable.
Worthington police did not immediately return a phone message on Wednesday.