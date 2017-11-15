ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota has filed an excessive force lawsuit in the 2016 beating of a Worthington motorist that was caught on video.

Twenty-three-year-old Anthony Promvongsa was pulled from his car, punched and kneed by Buffalo Ridge Drug Task Force Officer Joe Joswiak during a traffic stop.

The lawsuit names the Worthington Police Department, the task force and individual officers as defendants.

Criminal charges against Promvongsa say he took aggressive action toward officers’ cars, including swerving at them and tailgating one. He pleaded guilty to two counts of fifth-degree assault.

Promvongsa says he thought he was going to die when Joswiak approached his car with a gun drawn and he wants to hold the officers accountable.

Worthington police did not immediately return a phone message on Wednesday.