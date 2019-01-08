JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The United States military says it has carried out two airstrikes in Somalia that killed four al-Shabab extremists.
The U.S. Africa Command statement on Tuesday says Monday’s airstrikes were in the vicinity of Baqdaad after the military’s Somali partners “were engaged by al-Shabab militants.” It does not say whether any of the partners were killed.
Another U.S. airstrike on Sunday killed six al-Shabab members near Dheerow Sanle in Lower Shabelle region.
The U.S. military says no civilians were injured or killed in any of these airstrikes.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 7 dead in shooting in Mexican city of Playa del Carmen
- Trump faces pressure from calendar as shutdown stretches on
- Ginsburg misses Supreme Court arguments for the 1st time
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump claims innocence in probe; wall myths WATCH
- Ohio man gets 4-year sentence in Charlottesville beating
The U.S. carried out at least 47 such airstrikes last year in the Horn of Africa nation.
The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab continues to control large parts of Somalia’s southern and central regions and carry out deadly bombings against high-profile targets in the capital, Mogadishu.