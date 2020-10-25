NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Seychelles presidential election has seen an upset, with the electoral commission on Sunday declaring longtime contender Wavel Ramkalawan the winner over incumbent Danny Faure.

Opposition leader Ramkalawan, a priest who turned from that work to devote himself to politics, received 54% of the vote in the Indian Ocean island nation while Faure received 43%, the commission chair Danny Lucas said, calling the race “hotly contested.”

There was no immediate comment by the winner or Faure.

The voting turnout was roughly 75% in the country of just under 100,000 people.