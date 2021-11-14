LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has sprained her back and will not attend the Remembrance Sunday service in central London to remember Britain’s war dead, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The service, one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, was widely expected to be her first public appearance after canceling events in recent weeks on doctors’ advice.

“The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today’s Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph,” officials said in a statement. “Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service.”

“As in previous years, a wreath will be laid on Her Majesty’s behalf by The Prince of Wales,” the statement added. Other members of the royal family will be present as planned.

The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for medical tests. It was her first such stay in eight years. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told by doctors to rest for two weeks and only take on light duties.

She canceled plans to attend the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, but sent a video message.

But officials said at the time that “it remains the queen’s firm intention” to be present for the national Remembrance Sunday service. On Thursday, Buckingham Palace said that the monarch planned to watch the ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in central London from a balcony, as she has for several years.

The queen served in World War II as a army driver and mechanic, and attaches great importance to Remembrance Sunday, a solemn ceremony to remember the sacrifices made by fallen servicemen and women. The national service, which follows Armistice Day on Nov. 11, is traditionally marked by the wearing of poppies and a two-minute silence observed at 11 a.m.

The queen has continued to work from home, doing desk-based duties, during her period of rest. She has spent most of the time at Windsor Castle, west of London, and made a weekend visit to Sandringham, the royal family’s eastern England estate.

Britain’s longest-lived and longest-reigning monarch, Elizabeth is due to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee — 70 years on the throne — next year.