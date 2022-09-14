COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The leader of a nationalist populist party declared victory for a right-wing bloc in Sweden’s weekend election, vowing on Wednesday that it is “time to put Sweden first.”

Jimmie Akesson, leader of the Sweden Democrats, said his party would be “a constructive and driving force in this work” of rebuilding safety in Sweden.

With almost all votes counted, a right-wing bloc of four parties appeared to have won a thin majority in Sweden’s parliament.

Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said the “the preliminary result is clear enough to draw a conclusion” that her center-left forces had lost power.