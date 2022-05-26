WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish lawmakers on Thursday approved removing a controversial disciplinary body for Poland’s top court that the right-wing government has used to sanction outspoken judges and which has drawn condemnation from the European Union.

Poland’s government expects the vote to end its spat with the EU, paving the way for an agreement that will result in Brussels’ disbursing billions of euros of frozen recovery funds for Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in parliament before the vote that EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen is expected to sign the agreement in Warsaw on June 2.

The new judicial regulations still need approval from the Senate and from President Andrzej Duda, who is their chief author.