RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — First responders in Rio de Janeiro are working to rescue the crew of a helicopter that crashed in the Brazilian city’s Guanabara Bay.
Police officials said in a statement Monday that the helicopter crashed around 10 a.m. local time. The statement did not say how many were on board, their condition or what caused the crash.
Images on television station Globo showed firefighters bringing crew members out of the water and working to resuscitate one of them. Globo reported that four were in the helicopter.
In recent years, police helicopters have sometimes been shot down by criminal gangs during police operations.
Police have not said whether the helicopter was flying in an operation.