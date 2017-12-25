As the year comes to a close, the Islamic State group is far from being vanquished in eastern Afghanistan, even as its members are on the run in its core territory in Iraq and Syria.

KHOGYANI, Afghanistan — When the U.S. military dropped the largest bomb in its arsenal on an Islamic State group cave complex here in eastern Afghanistan in April, the generals justified it as part of a robust campaign to destroy the group’s local affiliate by year’s end.

Its force had been reduced to 700 fighters from 3,000, they said, and its area of operation diminished to three districts from 11.

But as the year comes to a close, the Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, is far from being vanquished in eastern Afghanistan, even as its members are on the run in its core territory in Iraq and Syria. It has waged brutal attacks that have displaced thousands of families and forced even some Taliban fighters, who had long controlled the mountainous terrain, to seek government protection.

The shifting dynamic has, in turn, threatened the U.S.-backed Afghan government’s tenuous hold on the region.

And two years into the joint U.S.-Afghanistan operation, a clear understanding of the ISIS affiliate, the latest enemy in the long Afghan war, still evades even some of those charged with fighting it.

Gen. John Nicholson Jr., the top American and NATO commander in Afghanistan, recently said that 1,400 operations and airstrikes had “removed from the battlefield” more than 1,600 ISIS fighters since March — more than double the estimate from early in the year.

Some Afghan and other Western officials question whether those numbers are inflated, but the Americans say they are an indication that the group continues to replenish its ranks with new fighters.

Part of the reason the two-year joint operation by America and Afghanistan against ISIS has made little progress is simply that the two forces are operating in a terrain where they have had little control for years. Airstrikes and commando operations bring bursts of pressure, but the fighters have release valves all around them. On one side is the porous border with Pakistan, where many of the fighters come from. Elsewhere is largely Taliban country.

“It’s like a balloon,” Nicholson said. “We squeeze them in this area, and they’ll try to move out elsewhere.”

A visit this month to Khogyani, a district in the east where ISIS fighters have shifted, showed that the realities on the ground spoke to the increasing complexity of the Afghan conflict, and underlined how daunting a task it will be to defeat ISIS.

The Afghan government’s authority in Khogyani, in a remote region of Nangarhar province, has long been confined to the district compound and the immediate surroundings. The Taliban ruled the rest. Opium has been grown all around.

After years of war with no clear victor, the region had settled into a strange sort of calm as the Taliban and the government found ways to coexist, as has happened to varying degrees around the country.

Although the Taliban are known for their opposition to girls’ education, in Khogyani the local insurgents allowed schooling, showing a willingness to drop a demand that had lost them hearts and minds before. In return for having nominal control, the government has paid the salaries of teachers and health workers that the Taliban could not afford.

Abdul Jabar, who had been displaced from his home near the Pakistan border by recent battles between ISIS and the Taliban, said there was a two-story high school for girls close to his new home, with an enrollment of up to 1,600. Mir Haidar, who distributes vaccinations, said the three clinics there employed women, despite the Taliban’s past opposition to women in the workplace.

So established was Taliban rule in Khogyani that when ISIS fighters started shifting there, many people said they trusted in the Taliban’s protection.

That is, until Taliban lines started to buckle.

“The Taliban were puffing their chest — ‘We are strong, don’t go, we will take care of you,’ ” said Abdul Qadeem, a father of 13. “Then,” he said, ISIS “arrived at night, and we left with nothing but this shawl on my shoulder.”

The ISIS local affiliate in Afghanistan emerged in 2014, swiftly gaining ground across Nangarhar province. It soon drew the attention of the U.S. military, which had scaled down its presence in Afghanistan to a small counterterrorism mission against al-Qaida and a larger NATO mission to train Afghan forces to hold their ground against the Taliban.

American and Afghan officials now have little reason to believe that the Afghan group, despite pledging allegiance to ISIS, maintains regular contact or receives directions from the group operating in Iraq and Syria. Instead, they say, ISIS in Afghanistan is largely made up of Pakistani extremists pushed across the border by military operations in that country.

The insurgents used the Afghan mountains simply as a safe haven at first, before embracing ISIS and turning their weapons on Afghanistan. Opinions are divided on how and why.

Afghan officials say they believe the fighting between ISIS and the Taliban has little to do with ideology.

“The reason they are fighting each other is over resources, and over territory,” said Mohammed Gulab Mangal, the governor of Nangarhar province, who says both groups “drink from the same spring” — a subtle reference to their perceived Pakistani origins.

People in Khogyani say ISIS members are better armed and fight harder than the Taliban.

“If you tie a Taliban fighter to the trunk of this tree, and then you tell him ISIS is coming, he will run so hard that he will uproot the tree with him,” said Malik Makee, a tribal elder who runs a militia of several dozen men loyal to the government and helping maintain a buffer around the district center.