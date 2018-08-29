The professor had filed a missing persons report more than a week ago, saying that his wife had gone missing Aug. 17 after a family dispute. But the police grew suspicious when they did not find footage of his wife leaving their building.

HONG KONG — A professor at the University of Hong Kong was charged with murder Wednesday after the body of his wife was found inside a suitcase at his office, police said.

The arrest of the professor, whose name was not released by police, comes as Hong Kong is transfixed by the trial of another professor accused of killing his wife and daughter with a carbon monoxide-filled yoga ball.

In the latest case, security footage showed the suspect hauling a box apparently with his wife’s remains out of a student dormitory, where he lived as a faculty warden with his wife and children, police said.

The professor had filed a missing persons report more than a week ago, saying that his wife had gone missing the morning of Aug. 17 after a family dispute overnight. But the police grew suspicious when they did not find footage of his wife leaving their building.

On Tuesday morning, the professor sent an email to students at the residence hall, apologizing for the presence of police officers.

“They are here to investigate a missing person case involving my family,” he wrote. “There is nothing to worry about among the students.”

That evening, police raided the professor’s office at the University of Hong Kong. When they opened the wooden box, they found the suitcase that contained what they believed was his wife’s body.

“There was blood seeping out of the suitcase,” Law Kwok-hoi, a police superintendent, said at a briefing Tuesday. The body had begun to smell and an electrical wire was tied around her neck, he said.

Police believe the victim was strangled and an autopsy was planned to officially determine the cause of her death. The police said Wednesday night that he was charged with one count of murder.

While the police withheld the suspect’s name, local media reported that he is an associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Hong Kong and is also prominent in the university’s governance. The university regularly ranks among the top 10 in Asia.

Professor Xiang Zhang, the university’s president and vice chancellor, called the killing a “tragic event” in a campuswide email.

“I am sure that you are as saddened and shocked as I am,” he wrote to students, faculty and staff.

This arrest came a week after the start of the murder trial of Khaw Kim-sun, who was accused of killing his wife and daughter with a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide. Testimony is still being heard in that case.