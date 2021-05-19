LOUTRAKI, Greece (AP) — A large wildfire in Greece damaged homes and prompted evacuations Thursday as it tore through rugged forest terrain.

Fire Service officials said eight water-dropping planes and three helicopters were involved to try to contain the blaze some 70 kilometers (45 miles) west of Athens, outside the resort town of Loutraki.

Overnight and early Thursday, authorities issued evacuation orders for six settlements, in an area with many vacation homes. Two Orthodox Christian monasteries were also evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Wildfires are common during Greece’s hot summers.