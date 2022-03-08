After a video of a Ukrainian child singing “Let It Go” in a bomb shelter went viral on social media, the little girl has received an encouraging message from none other than Elsa herself, Idina Menzel.

On Sunday night, the “Frozen” star responded to the moving clip, which has been viewed more than 13.8 million times on Twitter alone. In the video, a young girl with a long braid of blond hair — just like the snow queen’s — sings the “Frozen” anthem in Russian to a bomb shelter full of civilians under siege during the Russian invasion.

“We see you,” Menzel tweeted, along with blue and yellow heart emojis representing the national colors of Ukraine. “We really, really see you.”

Hours earlier, Josh Gad — who voices Olaf the snowman in the wildly popular “Frozen” franchise — tweeted his emotional reaction to the bomb shelter footage as well.

My heart is overwhelmed. These poor children. These poor people. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless. https://t.co/fNGNh8Exnr — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 6, 2022

“My heart is overwhelmed,” the Disney actor wrote. “These poor children. These poor people. I want to hug and protect this and every other child in danger right now and I feel helpless.”

Menzel and Gad’s responses came a day before Kristen Anderson-Lopez — who wrote the Oscar-winning “Frozen” earworm with her husband and creative partner, Robert Lopez — sent love to the “little girl with the beautiful voice” via Twitter.

“My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain,” Anderson-Lopez tweeted Monday.

Dear Little Girl with the beautiful voice,

My husband and I wrote this song as part of a story about healing a family in pain. The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening! https://t.co/j8CnDSNJw8 — Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Lyrikris10) March 7, 2022

“The way you sing it is like a magic trick that spreads the light in your heart and heals everyone who hears it. Keep singing! We are listening!”

The “Frozen” family are among various entertainment figures who have voiced their support for Ukraine since Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed his military forces on the country last month. Kristen Bell — who voices Elsa’s younger sister Anna in the films — recently posted a series of blue and yellow heart emojis in solidarity with Ukraine.

“A sovereign European nation is being attacked & innocent people are dying for no reason other than a despotic leader decided he misses the glory days of Russia,” Gad tweeted the day Putin launched his invasion.

“Subsequently, there is no world in which any political leader or human being should look at this & go ‘yay. Good job.’”

