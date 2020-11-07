PARIS — France has recorded more than 40,000 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, health authorities said late on Saturday.

At least 40,169 deaths have been recorded according to Saturday’s figures, more than 300 of them in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile the French parliament approved an extension of a state of emergency because of the pandemic. Emergency measures are to remain in place until February 16. The health state of emergency allows the government to enforce restrictions by decree.

The health emergency was declared for the whole country at the end of March. It was extended to July 10th at the beginning of May and then expired. The government then imposed it again by decree in mid-October because of the increasing number of new coronavirus infections — but an extension required the approval of parliament.

The opposition is against extending the state of emergency, citing concerns that citizens’ right are being limited.

It allows for a strict night-time curfew between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in Paris and eight other cities. During this time, residents are only allowed to leave their homes if they have a valid reason.

Current figures and corrections are expected on Monday.

