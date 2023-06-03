KYIV, Ukraine — A car bomb killed at least one person Friday night in Russian-occupied southern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian and Russian officials, highlighting the war’s reach far beyond the front lines as Ukrainian partisans aim to undermine their occupiers.

The blast occurred in Mykhailivka, a town in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region. The vehicle targeted was carrying “four supporters of the Kremlin,” Ivan Fedorov, the Ukrainian mayor in exile of the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol, about 30 miles south, said on the Telegram messaging app.

Vladimir Rogov, a Russian occupation official in the Zaporizhzhia region, confirmed the attack in a Telegram post, saying the bomb killed a “local businessman” named Sergei Didovoduk and injured two others. On Saturday, he said that authorities had opened an investigation.

The attack comes as Ukrainian forces are preparing for a highly anticipated counteroffensive that analysts believe will take place in southern Ukraine. Ukraine’s troops will probably aim to sever the land routes that connect Russia to Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014, according to analysts and Western officials.

“We are ready,” said President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal that was published Saturday.

Much is riding on the coming counteroffensive, especially on the heels of Russia’s recent capture of the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut. In the meantime, partisan attacks like the one Friday night have become a staple in occupied areas as Ukrainian insurgents target the Russian military and so-called Russian collaborators.

Rogov portrayed Didovoduk as a member of local civil society who “regularly fed neighbors in need in his cafe for free.” According to Rogov and unverified footage of the aftermath of the attack posted on social media, Didovoduk died in a Soviet-made Niva car, an unassuming sport utility vehicle.

Ukrainian officials suggested Didovoduk’s cafe, the Hetman, was frequented by Russian soldiers and occupation officials.

The cafe is named after the customary title of the head of the Cossack state that existed in Ukraine in the 17th and 18th centuries and played a major role in the foundation of modern Ukraine.

Didovoduk was registered to compete for Russia’s governing party in upcoming local elections, Rogov said. The Kremlin has pushed forward with plans to stage local elections in September in four Ukrainian regions that Russia illegally annexed last year, an attempt to legitimize the moves despite the constantly changing frontiers of the territory under Russian control.

Ukraine has denounced the elections in the annexed regions — Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Luhansk and Donetsk — as a sham.

The killing of Didovoduk also raises questions about the legality of partisan attacks under the internationally recognized law of war, including whether partisans are considered combatants.

Ukrainian partisans say they are civilians and the legal basis for their activity is regulated under Ukrainian law, not the laws of war that include prohibitions on a soldier targeting a civilian official. But under international laws, civilians become combatants when they start taking part in hostilities.

Here’s what else is happening in Ukraine:

— Bomb Shelters: A nationwide inspection of bomb shelters across Ukraine found that 893 of more than 4,800 checked so far were “unsuitable for use,” the interior minister posted Saturday. Zelenskyy ordered inspections in response to accusations and questions raised by the deaths of three people who had been locked outside their neighborhood shelter at a children’s health clinic in Kyiv on Thursday.

Amid an ongoing criminal investigation, the clinic security guard was ordered held in custody Saturday pending a trial, according to the Kyiv city prosecutor’s office. Three other people were placed under 24-hour house arrest, it added.

— Belgorod Assaults: Attacks in the Russian border region of Belgorod, where some areas have become a new front line, continued Saturday. Belgorod’s regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said the area of Shebekino, a town of 40,000 6 miles from the border, had been coming under Ukrainian shelling since the morning. Two people were killed, he said, bringing to seven the number of people killed in recent days.