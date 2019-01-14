SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnian prosecutors say a suspect who has fought alongside Islamic extremists in Syria and Iraq has been charged with terrorism.
A statement Monday from the prosecutor’s office identified the man as Munib Ahmetspahic, who was born in 1990 in the Bosnian town of Zenica.
Prosecutors say Ahmetspahic traveled twice to Syria and Iraq between 2013 and 2018 where he joined the Islamic State group and other extremist organizations in those countries.
The statement added that Ahmetspahic has “joined terrorist organizations and taken part in fighting and terrorist activities.”
It said that the man, who had been seriously wounded in Syria, has been charged with “organizing a terrorist group.”
Ahmetspahic was detained in Bosnia last year.