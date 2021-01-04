BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Rescue workers in Colombia are trying to locate more than 20 migrants whose boat sank as it tried to reach Panama.

The sinking was reported on Monday by officials in Acandi, a municipality along the Gulf of Uraba, an inlet of the Caribbean sea that is lined by dense jungle. Thousands of undocumented migrants cross the gulf each year on small boats.

Migrants traveling through the Uraba region are mostly trying to make it to the United States. Many come from Cuba and Haiti. But it is also common to see migrants from Africa and Asia along this route.

Colombia’s navy confirmed the shipwreck and says it is still trying to determine how many migrants were on the boat, and how many survived the accident.