BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say they’ve arrested a 19-year-old Syrian man in connection with the killing of a teenage girl near Vienna.
Markus Bauer, spokesman at the Lower Austria prosecutor’s office, said Monday that the suspect was arrested overnight after police received tips about his whereabouts.
The victim, a 16-year-old Austrian, was found Sunday covered in leaves and branches in a park in Wiener Neustadt, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Vienna.
Bauer said the suspect and the victim knew each other, but he couldn’t confirm reports that they had previously been in a relationship.
Austrian media reported that the victim appeared to have been strangled.