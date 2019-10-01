TAIPEI, Taiwan – A bridge in eastern Taiwan collapsed Tuesday, colliding with boats below and leaving at least two people dead, fire safety officials said.

An oil tanker truck that had been about to cross the bridge also fell to the ground. The seriously injured driver was immediately rescued from the burning vehicle and sent to hospital, according to the National Fire Agency.

The 21-year-old bridge, located in Nanfangao, a fishing port in Yilan County, collapsed at around 9:30 a.m. local time.

Nine guest workers on damaged fishing boats were pulled from the water and were being treated in the hospital, the agency said.

Late Tuesday, shortly after 11:20 p.m., the bodies of two workers trapped in a boat were found, the agency said. The rescue team continued to look for four people possibly trapped in boats.

Two rescuers from the coast guard were also injured and sent to the hospital, it added.

Most of the people reported injured so far were foreign guest workers from the Philippines and Indonesia who had been riding out Typhoon Mitag on fishing boats. The storm brought strong winds and torrential rain to the island late Monday and into Tuesday.

The storm had cleared and the sun was shining in Yilan when the bridge collapsed. Witnesses interviewed by local broadcaster SET TV said they saw the bridge suddenly “free-falling” to the ground.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited the accident site late Tuesday as damaged boats under the collapsed bridge were pulled out by the navy’s tugboats. “Searching for survivors remains our priority at this moment,” Tsai said in a news conference.

Tsai said that she had instructed the authorities to work quickly to investigate the cause of the accident and to conduct comprehensive examinations on important bridges across the nation.

Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said late Tuesday that it had immediately notified both the Philippines’ and Indonesia’s representatives in Taiwan of the accident.

Separately, at least 12 people were injured when Typhoon Mitag lashed Taiwan.

The Central Emergency Operation Centre said that most people were hurt by falling objects or were blown off motor scooters when the fast-moving typhoon skirted the island.

Part of the power grid was damaged, leaving 66,773 households without electricity, the CEOC said.

Almost 5,000 residents living in the mountains or flood-prone areas were evacuated.

The Nanfangao Bridge, about 460 feet long, was the only single steel arch bridge in Taiwan. It is also the first bifurcated single arch bridge in Asia.

