MADRID (AP) — Around 1,000 Moroccans, 300 of whom are presumed to be minors, crossed into a Spanish northern African enclave on Monday, authorities said.

A spokesman with the Spanish government’s delegation in Ceuta said that the Moroccans, including entire families with children, swam or boarded inflatable boats to get around breakwaters that go several meters into the Mediterranean Sea from the land border with Morocco.

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters that extend into the Mediterranean.

The figure of 1,000 people in only one day was nevertheless shocking. Videos filmed by El Faro de Ceuta, a local newspaper, showed people climbing the rocky wall of the breakwaters and running across the Tarajal beach, in the southeastern end of the city.

A 10-meter-high (32-foot-high) double fence surrounds the eight kilometers (five miles) of Ceuta’s southwestern border with Morocco, with the rest of the tiny territory facing the Strait of Gibraltar and the European mainland across the sea.

The spokesman, who wasn’t authorized to be identified by name, explained that the crossings began at 2 a.m. in the border area known as Benzú and were then followed by a few dozen people near the eastern beach of Tarajal.

He also said Spanish authorities were in touch with their Moroccan counterparts, but that it was too soon to say whether the Moroccans would be deported.

More than 100 young Moroccans also swam into the Spanish territory at the end of April. Authorities said most of them were returned to their country in less than 48 hours after being confirmed as adults.

Spain doesn’t grant Moroccans asylum status. It only allows unaccompanied migrant children to legally remain in the country under the government’s supervision.

