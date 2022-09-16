SEPT. 9-15, 2022

This was the first week without Queen Elizabeth II, and AP photographers bore witness to the end of an era and preparations for a majestic funeral.

From the fight over the retaken Ukrainian territory of Izium to the victory of Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel in “La Vuelta” and the inauguration of Kenya’s new president, William Ruto, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by chief photographer for Africa Jerome Delay.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com