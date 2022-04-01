MARCH 25 – 31, 2022

The war in Ukraine continued to dominate coverage, from refugees arriving in Poland to a private zoo being evacuated in Yasnohorodka; this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Ben Curtis in Nairobi.

