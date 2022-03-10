MAR 4 – MAR 10, 2022

A week dominated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the horrors of war: Bodies in the streets; devastation at the children’s and maternity hospital in Mariupol; emotional farewells at train stations — and emotional reunions at border crossings. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

