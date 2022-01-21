JAN. 14-20, 2022

From floods in Madagascar and Novak Djokovic’s deportation from Australia to Russians celebrating Epiphany by immersing themselves in water through holes cut in ice, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Paris Photographer Thibault Camus.

