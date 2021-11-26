NOV. 19-25, 2021

From German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s final cabinet meeting and a new migrant camp in Bosnia to a French urban climber scaling a Frankfurt high-rise and a bomb in Mogadishu, Somalia, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Madrid-based photographer Bernat Armangue.

