THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch military police evacuated passengers from a departure area at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport for a short time Monday evening due to a bomb threat, police said.

The Royal Marechaussee police force said in a tweet that officers overpowered a suspect and quickly lifted the evacuation order. An update from the military force’s Twitter account said the suspect was a 51-year-old Canadian man who was held for questioning.

The force in the Netherlands did not identify him. It said no explosives were found at Schiphol Airport.