TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister says he will take over the foreign ministry himself after the country’s president refused to accept his nominee for the post.

Edi Rama on Monday tweeted that he will keep the post, and also threatened to take President Ilir Meta to the Constitutional Court.

Meta did not approve Rama’s nominee, saying he does not meet standards, and also has not accepted the removal of the previous minister, without explaining why.

Rama reshuffled his Cabinet last December, removing seven ministers out of 15 posts following a students’ protest and complaints of corruption and inefficiency from the opposition.

Meta, the former leader of a minor left-wing party once in coalition with Rama’s leftist Socialists, has been continuously hampering the prime minister’s Cabinet reshuffles and law approvals.