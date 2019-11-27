DURRES, Albania — The first tremors hit Monday night just as the nine members of the Lala family were getting ready for bed. A few hours later, the ground shook again, waking neighbors but doing little damage. Then, shortly before 4 a.m., the big one hit.

In 30 seconds of unstoppable violence, the earth’s crust shifted, and the Lalas’ four-story concrete home collapsed on itself like a pancake. By the end of the next day, the rubble had produced just a single survivor, a 17-year-old boy.

For the rescued teenager, mere feet had made the difference between life and death, a story replicated through a region of Albania devastated by the biggest earthquake to hit the country in decades. At least 31 people have been reported dead.

At the remains of the Lala house Wednesday, Italian search teams with rescue dogs sifted through the rubble, finding the bodies of four other family members, including two children. The fate of the remaining four occupants remained unknown.

The drama, much of it playing out on live television, struck a chord in a nation still reeling from the quake and desperate for hope.

The country’s prime minister, Edi Rama, seemed to touch on that during a visit to a hospital in Tirana, the capital, where victims were being treated. “We have lost human lives,” he told reporters. “We have also saved a lot of lives.”

Advertising

With whole sections of towns reduced to rubble and emergency workers arriving from around Europe to provide assistance, Albanians were still trying to grasp the scale of the devastation.

Apart from the dead, hundreds were injured and thousands were left homeless by the 6.4-magnitude quake. In small villages not yet reached by emergency crews, residents issued desperate pleas for water and other supplies.

Even as some 300 aftershocks rattled already-damaged buildings — and survivors’ nerves — police officers, soldiers, firefighters and residents turned to whatever tools were at hand to reach people still trapped under debris.

The coastal city of Durres and the town of Thumane were among the hardest hit by the quake. Some buildings broke apart or collapsed entirely. Others were damaged badly enough that people were wary of staying in them. Even some whose houses seemed intact stayed outdoors.

“We were afraid to go home and that there would be another big earthquake,” said Burim Ajdini, 29. “Tonight I’m not going to sleep at home.”

The government sought to reassure people whose homes were destroyed or uninhabitable that it would find them accommodations. All of them will have temporary shelter soon and new homes next year, the prime minister said.

Advertising

But Wednesday, at least, many Albanians woke up in tents, cars and a soccer stadium.

“Thousands of families spent last night out under the sky, and we can’t let them pass the winter in tents,” Rama said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “We’re doing everything we can to make sure that all of them spend Christmas with a roof.”

It was an ambitious promise for one of the poorest countries in Europe, one still struggling to fathom the extent of the destruction.

Rama renewed calls to European Union members and Middle East nations to provide assistance. “It’s too big of a disaster and a challenge to deal with for our little country and our limited resources,” he said.

The Albanian government has begun an online donation page to help with relocation and reconstruction for hundreds — possibly thousands — of families.

Destructive earthquakes are fairly common in the Balkan region, near where two of the earth’s major tectonic plates, the Eurasian and African, meet.

That instability was underscored by a 5.4-magnitude quake that struck Bosnia and Herzegovina just hours after the tremor in Albania and a 6.0-magnitude quake that rattled the island of Crete, in Greece, Wednesday. Later Wednesday, a 5.3-magnitude aftershock in Albania sent people running out of their homes and offices.

The quake Tuesday, centered near Durres, on the Adriatic coast, came just two months after a temblor in the same area injured dozens and damaged hundreds of homes.

“The first earthquake was terrible, but now we realize how small this was compared to this one,” Rama said.

Durres, the country’s second-largest city, is home to more than 175,000 people and lies close to where the quake and a swarm of aftershocks were centered. Residents whose homes were destroyed or damaged spent the night outside, covered in blankets and sitting on mattresses, as workers from the Red Cross distributed food and army officers set up white tents in the city’s stadium.

There was no way to know how many people might still be buried in the rubble. By late afternoon, firefighters and emergency search teams had pulled 49 survivors from under the debris, sometimes in harrowing hourslong rescue missions.

Italian rescue workers on the scene said they would continue to dig because people have been found alive, against all odds, after much longer periods trapped in earthquake wreckage.

Advertising

Xhuliano Palku, manager of the seven-story hotel Vila Palma in Durres, said that for 20 hours Tuesday, he had participated in a risky operation to rescue a young man who had been sleeping on the third floor when the building collapsed. The man, the hotel owner’s son, was taken to a hospital after being pulled from the rubble.

The three-star Vila Palma was one of the many buildings in the city to fall, and among the four people who had been sleeping there, Palku said, one was found dead. “It was a mess. It was a total mess,” he said.

But Palku, too, saw reason for hope.

“When I see the hotel, I think it’s a miracle,” he said. “I didn’t think someone could survive in that catastrophic scene.”

Countries including Italy, Montenegro and Serbia responded to Albania’s call for assistance. The Greek foreign minister, Nikos Dendias, visited Durres as 40 Greek emergency workers and a sniffer dog joined the search and rescue effort, according to news reports.

“We too have been through this,” Dendias told reporters Tuesday, “and we are standing by the Albanian people and its government.”

As a cold rain began to fall late in the day, hundreds of people who had taken shelter in a hastily erected tent camp outside the Niko Dovana stadium in downtown Durres got word Wednesday that they were on the move again.

Advertising

Soldiers made their way through the encampment, encouraging people to leave, while Beldi Klosi, the minister of tourism and environment, announced that the camp would soon close. Buses were waiting to take the displaced residents to hotels and other shelters.

But not everyone wanted to go, fearing that the buildings might be compromised.

A 35-year-old man named Dashimir said he and his family had fled a seventh-floor apartment during the quake and were not ready to be indoors. “We do not want to go to a hotel,” he said. “The hotels are near the coast, and another quake could go off anytime.”

As volunteers brought blankets and food to families debating what to do next, the buses slowly started to fill up, and the tents began to be folded and cleared away.