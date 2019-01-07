MEXICO CITY (AP) — Seven men are dead following a shooting attack at a bar in Mexico’s Caribbean coast resort city of Playa del Carmen.
State and local police say the attack occurred Sunday in the “Las Virginias” bar in a low-income section relatively far from the beachside tourist zone.
One man was wounded but survived the attack. The attackers have not yet been identified.
The U.S. Embassy in Mexico issued a brief travel warning for the once-tranquil beachside city in March 2018. A February 2018 explosion on a ferry injured 26 people, including several American citizens. A January 2017 shooting at a music festival there left three foreigners and two Mexicans dead.
