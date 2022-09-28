BRUSSELS (AP) — A police raid targeting a group of far-right extremists left one person dead in the Belgian province of Antwerp, the federal prosecutor’s office said.

“During the raid there was a shooting incident, and during that shooting incident someone was killed,” prosecutor Eric Van der Sypt told The Associated Press. The person wasn’t identified, but wasn’t a member of the police or security forces.

Van der Sypt said that “a large quantity of arms and ammunition” was found during the raid, but he declined to provide further details.

Belgian public broadcaster RTBF said that the group was suspected of planning a terrorist attack, but gave no source for this information. It said that the raid in Merksem on the outskirts of the city of Antwerp was one of about a dozen that took place early Wednesday.

The incident is not thought to be linked to threats made against Belgium’s justice minister, who has been under strict protection since four people suspected of taking part in a plot by alleged drug criminals to kidnap him were arrested in the Netherlands.