AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A World War II soldier who became a spy in Europe for the forerunner of the Central Intelligence Agency has died. He was 102.
Irving Isaacson, a retired lawyer in Lewiston, Maine, died at Hospice House in his native Auburn on Wednesday.
He was a U.S. Army soldier who was assigned to the Office of Strategic Services. The Portland Press Herald reports Isaacson was trained to parachute behind enemy lines. He also helped the Dutch resistance effort.
Isaacson also spied on the Soviets in eastern Europe. He authored, “Memoirs of an amateur spy: The story of the first OSS spy in the Cold War with the Russians,” in 2001.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- SUV carrying family might have been intentionally driven off California cliff, reports say
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- 'No more DACA deal,' Trump says as he threatens to 'stop' NAFTA if Mexico doesn't better secure border
- The Kushner family saw the White House as an opportunity, but it’s mainly meant trouble
Isaacson met his wife, Judith Magyar Isaacson, an Auschwitz concentration camp survivor, in 1945. She died in 2015 at age 90.
___
Information from: Portland Press Herald, http://www.pressherald.com