MOKENA, Ill. (AP) — A restored World War II cannon that was taken away from a cemetery south of Chicago because it was falling apart is about to return.

The (Tinley Park) Daily Southtown reports the 1943 U.S. Army M5 anti-tank weapon will be placed on a new cement pad at Pioneer Cemetery in the Will County community of Mokena during a ceremony on Veterans Day.

The tank had stood at the cemetery for decades, but all those years out in the elements took its toll and left it rusty and broken.

After it was towed away, a group of people worked on it. Now that the job is done, William Martin VFW Post 725 Commander Jim Hogan says returning the cannon to the cemetery feels “like a soldier coming home.”