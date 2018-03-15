COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (AP) — From the waters of Maryland to those of the Amazon, famed fisherman Bernard Victor “Lefty” Kreh reeled in 126 species of fish and new generations of fishing enthusiasts.
The Baltimore Sun reports Kreh died in his sleep of congestive heart failure Wednesday afternoon. He was 93.
A member of three fishing halls of fame, Kreh cast his line on every populated continent, fishing alongside presidents, Ernest Hemingway, Fidel Castro and greats of other sports. In addition to authoring 32 books and columns for The Miami Herald and The Baltimore Sun, he designed a fly celebrated on a U.S. Postal Service stamp.
A Maryland fishing trail bears his name, as does a strain of anthrax. While working at Fort Detrick, he was the sole survivor of accidental exposure to the virus.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com