JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The World Bank is providing direct financing to Somalia’s government for the first time in 27 years, calling it a “milestone” in the reconstruction of the Horn of Africa nation long shattered by fighting.
A statement says the bank’s board of directors has approved $80 million in investment programs to help Somalia’s federal government “mobilize and redistribute the resources needed to rebuild the country after three decades of conflict.”
The World Bank five years ago re-engaged with Somalia through the Multi-Donor Partner Fund. Since then it says Somalia’s government has “made progress in building institutions and improving economic performance.”
The federal government remains fragile and the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group remains a deadly threat.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Cosby in cuffs: TV star gets 3 to 10 years for sex assault VIEW
- 'How'd you find me?': Kavanaugh friend Mark Judge has been holed up in a beach house amid media firestorm
- Kavanaugh’s yearbook page is ‘horrible, hurtful’ to a woman it named
- Archaeologists discover 'massive' ancient building in Egypt VIEW
- Mormon women’s group aims call for probe of Kavanaugh allegations at LDS senators
Somalia is seen as the world’s most corrupt country, according to Transparency International’s latest global index.