RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia War Memorial is offering a workshop to show residents how to trace the military service of their ancestors.
The workshop will focus on men and women who served in the Revolutionary War, Civil War and World War II.
Kyndall Drumheller, the memorial’s research and policy manager, said participants will be shown how to use the internet and primary documents to begin their quest for more information about the military service of their family members. Participants should bring any family histories, charts and other documents that could help in their research.
The program will be presented by Drumheller and Brent Morgan of the Genealogical Research Institute of Virginia.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Moment of truth: What to watch in today's primary elections in 8 states
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks
The free workshop is scheduled for June 16 in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center.