RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia War Memorial is offering a workshop to show residents how to trace the military service of their ancestors.

The workshop will focus on men and women who served in the Revolutionary War, Civil War and World War II.

Kyndall Drumheller, the memorial’s research and policy manager, said participants will be shown how to use the internet and primary documents to begin their quest for more information about the military service of their family members. Participants should bring any family histories, charts and other documents that could help in their research.

The program will be presented by Drumheller and Brent Morgan of the Genealogical Research Institute of Virginia.

The free workshop is scheduled for June 16 in the Paul and Phyllis Galanti Education Center.