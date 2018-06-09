Share story

By
The Associated Press

STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Works by three of America’s most celebrated artists are on display at the Norman Rockwell Museum in Massachusetts.

A new exhibition featuring paintings by Rockwell, Maxfield Parrish and N.C. Wyeth opens Saturday and runs through Oct. 28.

The show, “Keepers of the Flame: Parrish, Wyeth, Rockwell and the Narrative Tradition,” includes more than 60 original works by those masters and nearly two dozen other American and European painters. More than 300 digital representations of 50-plus other artists also are included.

The Stockbridge museum says the display was created to show how artists are connected by a centuries-long lineage of teachers who shared their knowledge and techniques.

Curator Dennis Nolan, of the University of Hartford’s art school, says the exhibition “transcends the limits of written and spoken language.”

