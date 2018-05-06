KENAI, Alaska (AP) — Inmates serving the last months of their sentence at Kenai’s Wildwood Correctional Complex will be given the opportunity to get an early start on returning to outside life by living in dormitories at Kenai’s Pacific Star Seafoods cannery.

The Peninsula Clarion reports that corrections Commissioner Dean Williams called the return to outside living the “next step” of a work-release program that has the inmates working at the cannery.

The inmates have been transported daily between the prison and their workplaces since Wildwood began allowing selected groups of inmate volunteers to hold jobs at Kenai’s fish processors in 2012.

Williams said it makes sense to have the working inmates stay at the cannery since there’s plenty of housing, instead of them going back behind bars every night.

