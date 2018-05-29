KENAI, Alaska (AP) — The Kenai Peninsula Borough’s Material Site Working Group has been meeting the past few months to discuss and recommend changes to the existing code regulating material sites, which includes gravel pits that are often left to waste after works is finished.

The Peninsula Clarion reported Monday that the working group is addressing complaints by Kenai Peninsula residents who say gravel pits languish after operators are finished; gathering trash, flooding and possibly lowering property values as an eyesore in the neighborhood.

Neighbors have weighed in throughout the process on issues of noise, dust, traffic, property values and quality of life. Operators have responded that further restrictions would raise the cost of gravel and inhibit private property rights as many operators work their own land.

