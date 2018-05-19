NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s progressive Working Families Party is expected to formally endorse “Sex and the City” actress Cynthia Nixon as its gubernatorial candidate — challenging incumbent Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The small, progressive party is holding its annual convention on Saturday afternoon at Harlem’s First Corinthian Baptist Church. The 52-year-old Emmy award-winning activist plans to speak.

The party also is expected to formally endorse New York City Council member Jumaane Williams for lieutenant governor.

Nixon, who has never run for office, will face Cuomo in the Democratic gubernatorial primary on Sept 13.

The party first announced in April that it would embrace his challenger over the governor.

Cuomo has said he will not seek the backing of the Working Families Party this year.