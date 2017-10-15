PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland fire officials say workers installing roofing material unintentionally started a fire on the roof of a vacant high-rise building Sunday morning.

Portland Fire and Rescue said investigators found that flames from a propane torch came in contact with primer and ignited a fire that spread to highly flammable foam insulation.

One worker got second-degree burns when his hand, which was covered in primer, came in contact with the flames. He was evaluated at the scene and declined to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

The building is undergoing renovation.