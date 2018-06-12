EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Workers have started dismantling the 93-year-old East Grandstand at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field.

The Register-Guard reports workers began removing the grandstand’s original seat boards on Monday.

The Douglas fir bleacher seats are among the numerous items expected to be reused in the new stadium that will be built on the same site as Hayward Field.

The university has not specified when the east and west grandstands and the Bowerman Family Building will be razed, but the work is expected to begin next month.

The university received pushback for the move from the public and the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office, which believed the East Grandstand was eligible for listing on the National Registry of Historic Places.

The university has agreed to take steps to minimize the loss of the grandstand’s history.

___

Information from: The Register-Guard, http://www.registerguard.com