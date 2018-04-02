MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Workers are preparing to remove a wooden statue of Ceres, the goddess of agriculture, from atop the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier.

A crane is set up by the Statehouse on Monday while workers prepare to pick up the statue and lower it to the ground.

The statue, made of Ponderosa pine, was installed in 1938. It is now believed to be rotting.

The existing sculpture was card during the Great Depression. Then-Statehouse Sergeant at Arms Dwight Dwinell whittled the head while the custodial staff carved the body.

The statue received a touch-up in 2013. After it’s removed, Statehouse officials will determine the next step.

The Statehouse’s golden dome is also going to be worked on.