SAINT-ROCH-DE-L’ACHIGAN, Quebec (AP) — An explosion hit a propone facility in Quebec on Thursday, and some workers were missing, municipal officials said.

Quebec provincial police said evacuations were underway in St-Roch-de-l’Achigan, a town north of Montreal.

The Montcalm regional municipality said more explosions were possible because of the propane tanks on site and it warned people to stay away.