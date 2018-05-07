PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A dispute between two workers at a Philadelphia hotel ended with one stabbing the other in the back several times in a basement break room.

Authorities say the attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a Hampton Inn.

The two workers argued in the break room and the dispute soon turned physical. The 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital and remained in stable condition Monday, but further details on his condition were not disclosed.

Authorities have not released the names of the two men or said what charges may be filed against the attacker.