PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A dispute between two workers at a Philadelphia hotel ended with one stabbing the other in the back several times in a basement break room.
Authorities say the attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at a Hampton Inn.
The two workers argued in the break room and the dispute soon turned physical. The 35-year-old victim was taken to hospital and remained in stable condition Monday, but further details on his condition were not disclosed.
Authorities have not released the names of the two men or said what charges may be filed against the attacker.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- John McCain shares memories with friends; White House told current plan for funeral excludes Trump
- Officials: 26 homes, 4 other buildings destroyed by volcano VIEW
- As the 'king of debt,' Trump borrowed to build his empire. Then he began spending hundreds of millions in cash.
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives