SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Senate has approved restrictions on insurance companies that write workers’ compensation policies.
The legislation that passed 34-21 Tuesday is identical to a proposal Gov. Bruce Rauner vetoed last year.
The Republican has complained for years that workers’ compensation costs prevent economic growth. Democrats point out they restricted payouts and rules on worker injuries in 2011 but insurance companies haven’t lowered premiums accordingly.
Chicago Democratic Sen. Kwame Raoul’s (KWAH’-may rah’-OOLZ) bill requires insurers writing workers’ comp policies to file intended rates with the Illinois Department of Insurance. Those wishing to change rates would have to provide justification.
It would require a causal connection between work and injury to qualify for benefits and would tighten guidelines in determining a worker’s disability.
The bill moves to the House.