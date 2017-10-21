MORAINE, Ohio (AP) — Workers for a Chinese glass maker in southwest Ohio are trying to form a union.
The employees of Fuyao (foo-YOW’) Glass America Inc. facility in Moraine filed their request for a representation election with the National Labor Relations Board on Monday. It cites a pattern of unsafe workplace conditions, arbitrary policies and unfair and unequal treatment on the job.
The United Auto Workers is assisting the unionization effort.
Safety regulators at the Occupational Safety and Health Administration repeatedly found unsafe working conditions at the plant after it started operations in 2015.
Most Read Stories
- Give to panhandlers or don’t? Some towns try cracking down
- Ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch watches Raiders game from the stands, rides BART train after being ejected
- Seattle startup co-founder Matt Bencke was ‘a force of nature’ | Obituary
- A chilly La Niña winter likely in Pacific Northwest, but don’t fret about drenching of last year
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
Fuyao says it has spent more than $7 million on safety measures in recent months. It also says it has worked with regulators to make sure the plant meets requirements.
The site was formerly a General Motors factory.