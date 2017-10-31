BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (AP) — An employee has been injured at a UPS facility in Bedford Park, southwest of Chicago.
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the worker was pinned by a trailer and airlifted early Tuesday morning to a hospital in Oak Lawn.
His condition was not immediately available.
Bedford Park Fire Chief Sean Maloy says paramedics responded about 1:50 a.m. Tuesday.
UPS spokeswoman Jennifer Cook says the company is investigating the incident.
Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://chicago.suntimes.com/