JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation says a worker was struck and critically injured while filling potholes along a central Illinois roadway.
IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell says the man was stuck Monday by a motorist in Jacksonville as he and other department workers were filling potholes along a road near Interstate 72.
The man remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.
Illinois State Police are investigating the incident. State Police say two other workers in an IDOT vehicle that was also struck by the motorist’s vehicle were treated and released.
Most Read Stories
- How ‘Hitler’s car’ ended up parked in Medina
- Inslee confronts Trump on arming teachers, suggests ‘a little less tweeting … and a little more listening’
- Felix Hernandez exits Mariners’ game vs. the Cubs after being struck by a line drive WATCH
- Three more dog foods, treats recalled over possible contamination
- 2 missing snowshoers found dead after avalanche near Snoqualmie Summit
Tridgell says Monday’s incident “is yet another sad, unfortunate reminder of the dangers of working and traveling in work zones.”
He urged motorists to slow down, remain alert at all times and use extreme caution when approaching workers along roadways.