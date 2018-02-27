JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The Illinois Department of Transportation says a worker was struck and critically injured while filling potholes along a central Illinois roadway.

IDOT spokesman Guy Tridgell says the man was stuck Monday by a motorist in Jacksonville as he and other department workers were filling potholes along a road near Interstate 72.

The man remained hospitalized in critical condition Tuesday.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident. State Police say two other workers in an IDOT vehicle that was also struck by the motorist’s vehicle were treated and released.

Tridgell says Monday’s incident “is yet another sad, unfortunate reminder of the dangers of working and traveling in work zones.”

He urged motorists to slow down, remain alert at all times and use extreme caution when approaching workers along roadways.