NASHUA, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say a construction worker has been killed in New Hampshire after the worker’s hydraulic lift came in contact with electrical wires.
They say the accident happened Thursday afternoon at the Cannongate condominium complex in Nashua.
The worker’s name hasn’t been released.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
